Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron walk during a National Police Week 24-hour ruck march at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 15, 2025. The 39th SFS organized a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week, commemorating the sacrifices of law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 04:39
|Photo ID:
|9037669
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-FV476-1002
|Resolution:
|5894x4209
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik AB Defenders honor the fallen during 24-hour ruck march [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.