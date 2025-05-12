Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training

Command Sgt. Maj. James Brown, assigned to the Missouri National Guard Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Assistance Support Element, speaks to a member of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) in Panama City, Panama, May 7, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Panama on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
