A member of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) briefs members of the Missouri National Guard and Panamanian Public Forces in Panama City, Panama, May 8, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s SPP conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Panamanian Public Forces and SINAPROC on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9032697
|VIRIN:
|250508-Z-UP142-2007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|616.65 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.