Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) briefs members of the Missouri National Guard and Panamanian Public Forces in Panama City, Panama, May 8, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s SPP conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Panamanian Public Forces and SINAPROC on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)