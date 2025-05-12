Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Chris Wertz, Missouri National Guard State Partnership Program NCO, speaks to members of the Panamanian Public Forces and National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) in Panama City, Panama, May 7, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s SPP conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Panama on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)