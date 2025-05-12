Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Missouri National Guard, Panamanian Public Forces and the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) pose for a photo in Panama City, Panama, May 8, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Panamanian Public Forces and SINAPROC on the topic of the National Response Framework. (This photo has been altered to conceal ID badges) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)