Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training

Master Sgt. Chris Wertz, Missouri National Guard State Partnership Program NCO, speaks to members of the Panamanian National Police as 2nd Lt. Minor Perez, a MONG chaplain candidate, translates in Panama City, Panama, May 8, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s SPP conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Panamanian Public Forces and National Civil Protection System on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)