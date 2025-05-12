Master Sgt. Chris Wertz, Missouri National Guard State Partnership Program NCO, speaks to members of the Panamanian Public Forces and National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) in Panama City, Panama, May 7, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s SPP conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Panama on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9032695
|VIRIN:
|250507-Z-UP142-2006
|Resolution:
|5502x3661
|Size:
|359.52 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.