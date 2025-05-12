Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. James Brown, assigned to the Missouri National Guard Homeland Response Force’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Assistance Support Element, speaks to members of the Panamanian Public Forces and National Civil Protection System in Panama City, Panama, May 7, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Panama on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)