Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training

Mark Anderson, an exercise planner assigned to the Missouri National Guard, speaks to members of the Panamanian Public Forces and National Civil Protection System in Panama City, Panama, May 6, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s State Partnership Program conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Panama on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)