    Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training [Image 9 of 10]

    Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Second Lt. Minor Perez, a Missouri National Guard chaplain candidate, translates as Master Sgt. Chris Wertz, MONG State Partnership Program NCO, listens to members of the Panamanian National Police in Panama City, Panama, May 8, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s SPP conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Panamanian Public Forces and National Civil Protection System on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 10:19
    Photo ID: 9032699
    VIRIN: 250508-Z-UP142-2009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 598.61 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    panama
    State partnership program
    national guard
    SPP
    SINAPROC
    MONG SPP

