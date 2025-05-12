Missouri Guard, Panama Share Knowledge in Bilateral Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Second Lt. Minor Perez, a Missouri National Guard chaplain candidate, translates as Master Sgt. Chris Wertz, MONG State Partnership Program NCO, listens to members of the Panamanian National Police in Panama City, Panama, May 8, 2025. The Missouri National Guard’s SPP conducted a subject matter expert exchange with the Panamanian Public Forces and National Civil Protection System on the topic of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)