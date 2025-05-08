86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Sanchez, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron mission clinical coordinator, and 1st Lt. Lauren Klima, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics readiness officer, carry a litter onto a Hellenic Air Force C-130H Hercules, at Skiros, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Stolen Cerberus improved overall coordination with Allied and partner militaries assuring the U.S. is committed to increasing the capability, readiness and responsiveness of Allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)