U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Sanchez, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron mission clinical coordinator, and 1st Lt. Lauren Klima, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics readiness officer, carry a litter onto a Hellenic Air Force C-130H Hercules, at Skiros, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Stolen Cerberus improved overall coordination with Allied and partner militaries assuring the U.S. is committed to increasing the capability, readiness and responsiveness of Allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 05:49
|Photo ID:
|9029130
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-EV810-1392
|Resolution:
|6006x3996
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.