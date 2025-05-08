86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Sanchez, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron mission clinical coordinator, secures a strap on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Stolen Cerberus is an annual bilateral training between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)