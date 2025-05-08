86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Victoria White, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, marshals medical personnel at Skiros, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Stolen Cerberus improved overall coordination with the Hellenic Air Force assuring the U.S. is committed to increasing the capability, readiness and responsiveness of allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)