    86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force [Image 1 of 10]

    ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Romero, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, secures a strap on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 05:49
    Photo ID: 9029115
    VIRIN: 250505-F-EV810-1011
    Resolution: 4552x3029
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th AIrlift Wing
    C-130J.
    Super Hercules
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Stolen Cerberus

