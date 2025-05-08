86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Romero, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, secures a strap on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)