86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Renata Rodriguez, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, secures a litter on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Through combined training efforts like Stolen Cerberus, NATO Allies strengthen their ability to collaborate effectively, enhancing military capabilities and reinforcing the collective stance that ensures security in the Balkan region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)