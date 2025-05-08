86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Anthony Taylor, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, Hellenic Air Force Capt. Sigala Aikaterini, 251st Air Force General Hospital registered nurse, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Victoria White, 86th AES aeromedical evacuation technician, perform medical emergency response training over Aegean Sea, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)