86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Romero, and Staff Sgt. Victoria White, both 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technicians, perform CPR during emergency response training over Aegean Sea, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Through combined training efforts like Stolen Cerberus, NATO Allies strengthen their ability to collaborate effectively, enhancing military capabilities and reinforcing the collective stance that ensures security in the Balkan region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)