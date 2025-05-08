Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force [Image 3 of 10]

    86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force

    ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Renata Rodriguez, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, guides two Hellenic Air Force members carrying a litter onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Skiros, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Through combined training efforts like Stolen Cerberus, NATO Allies strengthen their ability to collaborate effectively, enhancing military capabilities and reinforcing the collective stance that ensures security in the Balkan region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    This work, 86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th AIrlift Wing
    C-130J.
    Super Hercules
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Stolen Cerberus

