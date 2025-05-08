86 AES performs medical evacuation training with Hellenic Air Force

Hellenic Air Force Capt. Sigala Aikaterini, center, 251st Air Force General Hospital registered nurse, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Renata Rodriguez, right, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technician, perform a medical emergency response training over Aegean Sea, Greece, during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, May 5, 2025. Through combined training efforts like Stolen Cerberus, NATO Allies strengthen their ability to collaborate effectively, enhancing military capabilities and reinforcing the collective stance that ensures security in the Balkan region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|05.05.2025
|05.12.2025 05:49
|9029120
|250505-F-EV810-1477
|5321x3540
|12.19 MB
|ELEFSINA AIR BASE, GR
|2
|0
