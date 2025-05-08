137th SOW Airmen establish communications in Martinique

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force mission support team Airmen assigned 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, speak into an AN/PRC-163 radio during mobile communications maneuvers during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), Martinique, April 30, 2025. The 137th SOW demonstrated agile airlift capabilities using a U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 403rd Wing and established a scalable logistics framework to support future iterations of TRADEWINDS, enhancing interoperability with allies and partners across the Caribbean. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)