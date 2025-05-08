137th SOW Airmen build mobile forward operating sites during TW25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

137th Special Operations Wing Air Commandos disassemble the structure of a tent built to support a forward operating base at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), Trinidad and Tobago, April 26, 2025. The 137th SOW demonstrated agile airlift capabilities using a U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 403rd Wing and established a scalable logistics framework to support future iterations of TRADEWINDS, enhancing interoperability with allies and partners across the Caribbean. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)