    137th SOW Airmen build mobile forward operating sites during TW25 [Image 10 of 15]

    137th SOW Airmen build mobile forward operating sites during TW25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    137th Special Operations Wing Air Commandos pack up tent legs for a structure built to support a forward operating base at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), Trinidad and Tobago, April 26, 2025. The 137th SOW demonstrated agile airlift capabilities using a U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 403rd Wing and established a scalable logistics framework to support future iterations of TRADEWINDS, enhancing interoperability with allies and partners across the Caribbean. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9028286
    VIRIN: 250426-Z-AP992-1015
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 265.21 KB
    Location: TT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 137th SOW Airmen build mobile forward operating sites during TW25 [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    TW25
    TRADEWINDS 25

