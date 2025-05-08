U.S. Army Col. Christopher Johnes, center, the U.S. Army South training and exercise director and TRADEWINDS 2025 (TW25) co-lead, and Lt. Col Kevin Morris, exercise operations officer, meets with Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard Squadron Commander Boodram, left, while on a tour of a helicopter hangar during Tradewinds 2025 at the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard Ulric Cross Air Station on April 24, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|04.23.2025
|05.10.2025 19:33
|9028280
|250423-Z-AP992-2003
|7165x4777
|2.42 MB
|TT
|1
|0
