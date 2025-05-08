137th Special Operations Wing Airman, Oklahoma Air National Guard, applies a tourniquet to themselves during tactical combat casualty care tier two training at TRADEWINDS 25, Trinidad and Tobago, April 23, 2025. The 137th SOW demonstrated agile airlift capabilities using a U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 403rd Wing and established a scalable logistics framework to support future iterations of TRADEWINDS, enhancing interoperability with allies and partners across the Caribbean. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9028277
|VIRIN:
|250423-Z-AP992-1001
|Resolution:
|7503x5002
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|TT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 137th SOW Airmen conduct TCCC familiarization exercises during TRADEWINDS 25 [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.