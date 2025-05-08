A U.S. Air Force mission support team Airman assigned 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, speaks into an AN/PRC-163 radio during mobile communications maneuvers during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), Martinique, April 30, 2025. The 137th SOW demonstrated agile airlift capabilities using a U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 403rd Wing and established a scalable logistics framework to support future iterations of TRADEWINDS, enhancing interoperability with allies and partners across the Caribbean. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 19:32
|Photo ID:
|9028290
|VIRIN:
|250430-Z-AP992-1003
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|152.7 KB
|Location:
|MQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 137th SOW Airmen establish communications in Martinique [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.