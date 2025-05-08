137th SOW Airmen establish communications in Martinique

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force mission support team Airmen assigned 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, confer during a line-of-sight communications command and control exercise during TRADEWINDS 2025 (TW25) to establish communications with teams in Antigua, New York and North Carolina from Martinique April, 30, 2025. The 137th SOW demonstrated agile airlift capabilities using a U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 403rd Wing and established a scalable logistics framework to support future iterations of TRADEWINDS, enhancing interoperability with allies and partners across the Caribbean. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)