    U.S. forces conduct helicopter operations with Trinidad & Tobago during TW25 [Image 3 of 15]

    U.S. forces conduct helicopter operations with Trinidad &amp; Tobago during TW25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher Johnes, center, the U.S. Army South training and exercise director and TRADEWINDS 2025 (TW25) co-lead, and Lt. Col Kevin Morris, exercise operations officer, meets with Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard Squadron Commander Boodram, left, while on a tour of a helicopter hangar during Tradewinds 2025 at the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard Ulric Cross Air Station on April 24, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

