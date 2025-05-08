137th SOW Airmen build mobile forward operating sites during TW25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 137th Special Operations Wing built a small forward operating base consisting of two tents, a TM-60 and a TM-54 (to act as sleeping quarters and a tactical operations center, respectively), a 60-kilowatt generator to power equipment, and an MRZR military vehicle for equipment and troops movement, upon landing at the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard Ulric Cross Air Station during Tradewinds 2025 (TW25), April 25, 2025, in Trinidad and Tobago. The 137th SOW demonstrated agile airlift capabilities using a U.S. Air Force C-130J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 403rd Wing and established a scalable logistics framework to support future iterations of TRADEWINDS, enhancing interoperability with allies and partners across the Caribbean. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)