U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris McCall, the South Carolina Army National Guard command sergeant major, presents an overview brief on the State Partnership Program (SPP) during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. The SPP pairs South Carolina with Colombia to promote access, increase military capability, improve interoperability and enhance the principles of responsible governance through sharing of concepts, ideas and lessons learned. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9024442
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-OT530-5580
|Resolution:
|6131x4117
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development [Image 11 of 11], by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
