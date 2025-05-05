Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development [Image 6 of 11]

    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Colombian army (COLAR) sergeants major attend Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the COLAR senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)

    leadership
    NCOPD
    WHINSEC
    Colombian Army
    PISAJ
    U.S. Southern Command

