PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

FORT BENNING, Ga. – The capstone for the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía 20 (PISAJ-20) has officially begun, marking another chapter in the growing partnership between U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) and the Colombian Army (COLAR).



This iteration of the semiannual geo-strategic engagement brings more than 20 COLAR noncommissioned officers (NCOs) to Fort Benning, Ga., and Fort Sill, Okla., for a two-week engagement focused on professional development and institutional transformation. It will include a series of key leader engagements designed to enhance leadership skills, observe best practices in enlisted education, and support the design of a future COLAR Sergeants Major Academy.



“Through PISAJ, we're not just exchanging ideas; we're building something stronger,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen, USARSOUTH senior enlisted leader. “This engagement highlights the power of enlisted leadership in shaping regional security and readiness.”



PISAJ strengthens the strategic collaboration between both armies by aligning the professional military education of COLAR’s senior enlisted leaders with the U.S. Army’s NCO development model. The joint effort will also include discussions on critical components such as curriculum design, command philosophy, and enlisted empowerment.



“By sharing our NCO education models, we're investing in a more capable and confident partner force that increases regional security and protects our nation's sovereignty,” Olsen continued. “These relationships transcend ranks, they build trust, competence, and lasting collaboration.”



The visit directly supports U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan, advancing efforts to promote regional stability, enhance interoperability, and foster a modernized and empowered enlisted force across the Western Hemisphere.



“We hope to see continued participation from your country, as this remains one of the most effective ways to strengthen our alliances,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto H. Alvarez, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) command sergeant major. “Here at WHINSEC, we train a broad spectrum of professionals from national police to military forces, ensuring that all those involved in defense and protection are equipped with the tools to lead and succeed.”



The desired outcome of PISAJ-20 is to expand the knowledge and competencies of COLAR’s senior enlisted leaders, aligning their growth with Colombia’s broader military transformation and leadership development initiatives.



“To the students of PISAJ 2025: this is your moment. Over the next 12 days, you'll engage directly with senior leaders, challenge assumptions, and deepen your understanding of the profession of arms,” Olsen continued. “You'll be tired. You'll be inspired. And hopefully, you'll leave better prepared to lead within your own formations.“



The opening event featured keynote addresses from several senior military leaders including Command Sgt. Maj. of the Colombian army Diego F. Rodriguez.



“The group of sergeants major you have right now are the future of COLAR,” said Rodriguez. “We are making them better today because someday they will be taking my place.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2025 Story ID: 497006 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US