PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Ottoniel Rivera, the U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) security cooperation sergeant major, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto H. Alvarez, command sergeant major of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) facilitate discussions with Colombian army (COLAR) leaders to Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. ARSOUTH hosts PISAJ to facilitate the focused discussions on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)