PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Command Sgt. Maj. of the Colombian army (COLAR) Diego F. Rodriguez, gives an overview brief of COLAR noncommissioned officer corps education and training during Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the COLAR senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)