    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development [Image 7 of 11]

    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto H. Alvarez, command sergeant major of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), no provides an overview of the organization’s education and training programs provided to partner nations during Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. WHINSEC is a professional military education center of excellence for the Americas that provides education and training to eligible U.S. and Partner Nation Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational organization personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 20:14
    Photo ID: 9024438
    VIRIN: 250505-A-OT530-2799
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development [Image 11 of 11], by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

    leadership
    NCOPD
    WHINSEC
    Colombian Army
    PISAJ
    U.S. Southern Command

