PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto H. Alvarez, command sergeant major of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), no provides an overview of the organization’s education and training programs provided to partner nations during Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. WHINSEC is a professional military education center of excellence for the Americas that provides education and training to eligible U.S. and Partner Nation Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational organization personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)