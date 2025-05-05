PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris McCall, the South Carolina Army National Guard command sergeant major, participates in discussion during Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the COLAR senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)
