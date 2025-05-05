PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris McCall, the South Carolina Army National Guard command sergeant major, participates in discussion during Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the COLAR senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)