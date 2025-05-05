U.S. Army Col. Eldridge R. Singleton, commandant of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), provides an overview of the organization to partner nations during Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20) at Fort Benning, Ga., May 5, 2025. WHINSEC is a professional military education center of excellence for the Americas that provides education and training to eligible U.S. and Partner Nation Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational organization personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9024435
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-OT530-7331
|Resolution:
|5277x3699
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development [Image 11 of 11], by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PISAJ-20 kicks off as US and Colombian armies unite to advance NCO development
No keywords found.