Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman

250502-N-UF592-1041 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (May 2, 2025) Chloe Bush, third from right, who has been accepted to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after graduating from Millington Central High School, poses for a photo with members of Navy Recruiting Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)