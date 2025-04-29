Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman

250502-N-UF592-1019 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (May 2, 2025) Capt. Shaina Hogan, chief of staff, Navy Recruiting Command, left, presents Chloe Bush with a scholarship to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Bush will attend the Academy after graduating Millington Central High School. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|05.02.2025
|05.05.2025 10:45
|9014888
|250502-N-UF592-1019
|7326x4884
|1.17 MB
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|3
|0
