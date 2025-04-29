Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman [Image 1 of 9]

    Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250502-N-UF592-1019 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (May 2, 2025) Capt. Shaina Hogan, chief of staff, Navy Recruiting Command, left, presents Chloe Bush with a scholarship to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Bush will attend the Academy after graduating Millington Central High School. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    NRC
    Naval Academy
    Midshipman
    U.S. Navy

