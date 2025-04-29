Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250502-N-UF592-1023 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (May 2, 2025) Capt. Shaina Hogan, chief of staff, Navy Recruiting Command, left, presents Chloe Bush with a certificate of appreciation. Bush was selected to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after graduating Millington Central High School. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)