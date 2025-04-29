Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250502-N-UF592-1028 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (May 2, 2025) Beau Griffin, superintendent of Millington Municipal Schools, poses with Chloe Bush for a photo. Bush was presented a scholarship to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after she graduates. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)