250502-N-UF592-1028 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (May 2, 2025) Beau Griffin, superintendent of Millington Municipal Schools, poses with Chloe Bush for a photo. Bush was presented a scholarship to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after she graduates. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9014900
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-UF592-1028
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman, by PO2 Eric Stanton