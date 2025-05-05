Journey to the U.S. Naval Academy

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Chloe Bush, a 17-year-old senior at Millington Central Middle High School, was officially welcomed as a future midshipman by Capt. Shaina Hogan, chief of staff, Navy Recruiting Command, May 2.

Bush earned an appointment to the Naval Academy Preparatory School, the first step toward the U.S. Naval Academy and with it, a scholarship valued at more than $500,000.

At a special presentation hosted by NRC, Hogan – a 2005 graduate of the Naval Academy – celebrated Bush’s achievement while presenting her with a ceremonial scholarship check.

“To start off, we would like to present a check to Ms. Bush, which, let me clarify, is not for half a million dollars but rather for a scholarship to support her journey,” Hogan said. “Congratulations, Chloe! This is a tremendous achievement, and we are so very proud of you.”

Bush, whose family has deep military roots, said the opportunity to follow in their footsteps while advancing her academic and leadership goals made her decision clear.

“My parents are both in the military, and my sister recently joined her school’s ROTC program,” Bush said. “I wanted to continue that tradition, but I also wanted to challenge myself academically and professionally by attending the Naval Academy.”

Bush believes the honor was made more special by the presence of Hogan and her husband, both Naval Academy graduates.

“I’m really excited and honored that they would take the time to come support my decision,” she said. “It feels surreal and exhilarating.”

Bush will begin her journey this fall at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, where she will undergo rigorous academic and physical training before entering the Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the following year.

Surrounded by her family, Bush credited her mother as a guiding force in her decision.

“She’s been my number one supporter from the start,” Bush said.

Looking ahead, she said she’s eager to grow through the experience.

“I want to advance my career and expand on who I am,” she said. “I feel like the Naval Academy offers me that opportunity for growth.”

When asked what advice she would give to other students considering a similar path, Bush offered a straightforward response.

“Just go for it. Apply! The worst they can say is no. Attend the summer seminar [at the Naval Academy] – you’ll know if it’s right for you,” she said.

Bush is set to begin her path toward a leadership role in the U.S. Navy through her appointment to the Naval Academy Preparatory School.

