Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman

250502-N-UF592-1034 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (May 2, 2025) Michael Parry, principal of Millington Central High School, poses with Chloe Bush for a photo. Bush was presented with a scholarship to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after she graduates. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)