Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250502-N-UF592-1036 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (May 2, 2025) Capt. Shaina Hogan, chief of staff, Navy Recruiting Command, left, poses with Chloe Bush for a photo. Hogan presented Bush, a senior at Millington Central High School, with a scholarship to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)