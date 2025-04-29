Navy Recruiting Command recognizes a future Midshipman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250502-N-UF592-1025 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (May 2, 2025) Michael Parry, principal of Millington Central High School, left, congratulates Chloe Bush. Bush was accepted to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after graduating Millington Central High School. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)