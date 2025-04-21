Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action [Image 10 of 10]

    Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lewis Domenick, 52nd Medical Group medical technician, applies a gauze bandage to a simulated casualty during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) mass casualty scenario in Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. Medical personnel and emergency response teams conducted rapid triage and In-Place Patient Decontamination to treat and process simulated casualties exposed to a chemical agent. Swift Saber 25 strengthens the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 8997199
    VIRIN: 250424-F-GY077-1572
    Resolution: 7922x5281
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Exercise
    Agile Combat Employment
    ReadyAF
    Swift Saber 25

