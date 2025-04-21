Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lewis Domenick, 52nd Medical Group medical technician, applies a gauze bandage to a simulated casualty during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) mass casualty scenario in Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. Medical personnel and emergency response teams conducted rapid triage and In-Place Patient Decontamination to treat and process simulated casualties exposed to a chemical agent. Swift Saber 25 strengthens the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)