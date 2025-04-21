Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 52nd Medical Group disposes of a bandage during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) mass casualty scenario in Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. Responders practiced decontaminating and treating large numbers of simulated casualties on-site, reinforcing the wing’s ability to save lives and sustain operations during a chemical or biological threat. Swift Saber 25 strengthens the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)