U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group load simulated casualties onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. This scenario tested the wing’s ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, manage mass casualty events, and execute an aeromedical evacuation. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 16:03
|Photo ID:
|8997198
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-GY077-1729
|Resolution:
|7295x4863
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.