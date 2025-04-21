Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group execute mass triage procedures following a simulated chemical strike during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. The combat readiness exercise required emergency teams to work under pressure to triage and decontaminate casualties, emphasizing operational readiness in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) response scenarios. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)