Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action

U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron treat simulated casualties during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) mass casualty scenario in Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. The scenario tested the fire protection team’s ability to locate, treat and evacuate casualties after a chemical detonation. Swift Saber 25 strengthens the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)