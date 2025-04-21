Ready for anything: Rapid Response in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Rhandal Rodriquez, 52nd Contracting Squadron contracts manager, reviews a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) information booklet during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. Scenarios throughout the exercise pushed 52nd Fighter Wing Airmen to react to simulated air and ground attacks, insider threats, and hazardous materials while maintaining mission continuity. Swift Saber 25 strengthens the 52nd FW’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)